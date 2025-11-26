Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at RMMS Society in Dahisar (Watch Video)

Mumbai Fire News: A massive fire broke out at RMMS Building, Block A-3, Flat 201 on the second floor of the four-storey building on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, at around 2:45 PM. A video shared by news agency IANS showed smoke and flames coming out of the flat’s windows.

Maharashtra: A fire broke out on the second floor of RMMS Society in Anand Nagar, Dahisar, Mumbai. Five fire brigade vehicles rushed to the spot and firefighting operations are underway. Three people were safely rescued and no casualties have been reported so far. Further details… pic.twitter.com/IlZj7ugJvh — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2025

According to the reports, officials from Dahisar Police Station and fire personnel immediately rushed to the spot. With the assistance of five fire engines from Dahisar and Kandarpada fire stations, the fire was completely brought under control.

Three residents were safely rescued from the building. No casualties have been reported. Preliminary investigation suggests that a lamp placed on a bed in the prayer room caught fire, which led to the blaze spreading across the house.