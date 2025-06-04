Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Zepto Warehouse in Dahisar (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (June 4, 2025): A massive fire broke out at Zepto’s warehouse in Dahisar on Wednesday afternoon. Six fire engines were rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown. However, officials suspect that a short circuit in an air conditioner may have triggered the blaze.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out at Zepto's warehouse. Goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Fire brigade and Dahisar police quickly responded and brought the blaze under control. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/d8EGZPlQim — IANS (@ians_india) June 4, 2025

All stored goods in the warehouse were destroyed in the fire, according to initial reports. The fire started around 3 p.m. and quickly spread through the facility. Firefighters managed to bring the flames under control after a sustained effort.

An official confirmed that although the warehouse contents were completely gutted, there were no reports of injuries or loss of life. Local police are conducting further investigation into the incident.