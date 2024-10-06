Mumbai Fire News: Major Blaze Engulfs in Shivdi's Bharat Industrial Estate, Cause Under Investigation (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out at the Bharat Industrial Estate located in the Shivdi area of Mumbai. The incident occurred earlier today, prompting a swift response from the fire department. Upon receiving information about the blaze, eight fire brigade vehicles were immediately dispatched to the scene to bring the situation under control.

Firefighters have been working to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby structures within the industrial estate. As of now, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties, providing some relief amidst the unfolding emergency. However, authorities are still assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unclear, and investigators are on the scene to determine what triggered the incident. Initial reports suggest that the fire started in one section of the industrial estate, but further details are awaited.