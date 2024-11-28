Mumbai Firm Loses ₹73 Lakh to Fraud by Assistant Manager Using Fake Invoices

A shocking case of fraud involving ₹73 lakh has come to light in the Powai area of Mumbai. The accused in this case is none other than the Assistant Manager and Admin of the renowned lift manufacturing company, Schindler India Private Limited. The Powai Police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Shailesh Kutty Shetty, following a complaint from the company’s legal cell. The police are now investigating the matter in detail.

According to information from the Powai Police, the accused was responsible for managing the catering arrangements, including breakfast and meals, for meetings held within the company. Typically, the annual bill for this service ranged between ₹5-7 lakh. However, in July 2024, the company's finance controller noticed an unusual spike in expenses. The bill submitted by the accused for July alone amounted to a staggering ₹1.2 crore, raising suspicions about its authenticity.

When the company scrutinized the bills further, discrepancies were found. In August 2024, an internal investigation was initiated. Upon questioning Shailesh Shetty and the catering contractor, Ravindra Kulye, it was revealed that ₹1.2 crore had been deposited directly into Shetty’s salary account. Out of this amount, ₹45 lakh was transferred to the contractor’s account, while Shetty retained the remaining funds.

The accused fabricated 34 fake bills for catering services to carry out the fraud. When confronted by the company, Shetty requested 8-10 days to return the money. However, after his fraudulent activities were confirmed, the company’s legal team lodged a formal complaint with the Powai Police.

The Powai Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the accused. Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the fraud and trace the missing funds.