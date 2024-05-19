Mumbai: Five Arrested After Scuffle with Election Officials Outside BJP Candidate's Office in Mulund

The Mulund police have taken action against a group of individuals, numbering between 25 to 30, for their alleged involvement in an altercation with officials on election duty outside BJP Lok Sabha candidate Mihir Kotecha's office on Friday evening. The incident led to accusations of assault, criminal force to deter public servants from performing their duties, and voluntarily causing hurt. An officer of the Mulund police station stated that five people have been arrested in this case.

According to the complaint filed by Madhav Bhangre, a junior clerk in the BMC who was part of the flying squad of the district collector of eastern suburbs during the election duty, the altercation ensued when they received information about money distribution behind Navkar Dry Fruits in Mulund West. Upon arriving at the scene and discovering Kotecha's office with around 15 people inside, Bhangre and his team initiated a search and found over Rs 50,000. When questioned about the funds, they were informed it was for office use, with promises to provide documentation later.

As the situation escalated, more people gathered outside, demanding entry. Bhangre alerted the assistant returning officer, Yogesh Kharmate, and subsequently, Mulund police arrived. Despite showing their identity cards to the police, Bhangre and his team encountered resistance as they attempted to leave the office. Some individuals from the crowd allegedly attempted to snatch money and identity cards from the officials, leading to a physical altercation.

In response, the police intervened to control the situation, eventually escorting Bhangre and his colleagues to the police station. However, Bhangre asserted that their search was incomplete, prompting the police to return to the scene with the flying squad officials. Despite the thorough search, no additional items were found. Bhangre noted that the entire incident was recorded on video.

Mulund Police has registered an FIR in this case and arrested Abhijeet Chavan, Gurujyot Singh Keer, Rohit Chikne, Dinesh Jadhav, and Anand Pawar.