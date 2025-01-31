Mumbai: Four Injured After Pillar Collapses During School Building Demolition in Santa Cruz

Mumbai: Four people were injured when a part of a pillar from a private school building collapsed and fell onto a nearby chawl during demolition work on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz West on Friday evening. One of the injured is in critical condition and has been admitted to Cooper Hospital.

The incident occurred around 7:25 PM on January 31, during the demolition of Manikji Cooper High School on Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz West. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the collapse of a pillar caused debris to fall onto the adjoining chawl, injuring four individuals.

A senior BMC official confirmed that the demolition was in progress when the structure partially collapsed. The injured were immediately rushed to Cooper Hospital for medical treatment.

According to a report from the hospital’s Assistant Medical Officer (AMO), the injured have been identified as Kamlesh Kumar Yadav, 28, currently under observation, Manish Kumar Sahani 24, in critical condition, admitted to ICU, Sham Kumar Yadav, 20, treated and discharged and Krushana Kumar Yadav, 26, treated and discharged.