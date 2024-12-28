Mumbai Fraud News : Police Hunt Father-Son Duo Who Duped Diamond Dealer of Rs 1.92 Crore In BKC

A diamond dealer in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area has reportedly been duped of diamonds worth ₹1.92 crore. The accused, a father-son duo, are now absconding, and the BKC police have registered a case of fraud against them. The accused have been identified as Kishore Abhangi and Maulik Kishore Abhangi, and police have launched a special operation to apprehend them.

Priyank Shah, a diamond trader and owner of K. Aarin Jewels, resides in Tardeo and operates his business from the Bharat Diamond Bourse in BKC. His brother, Sudip Shah, runs a similar business under the name Aryan Impex. The duo has been engaged in diamond trading for years.

In September 2024, a diamond broker named Kishore Limbasia, who has been acquainted with Priyank Shah for five years, introduced him to the accused, Kishore Abhangi, a director of Parth Diamonds, headquartered in Surat and BKC. The introduction led to friendly business relations.

On 18th September 2024, Kishore Limbasia brought the father-son duo, Kishore and Maulik Abhangi, to Shah's office. They claimed to have a high-value client who required premium-quality diamonds. Limbasia vouched for them and requested Priyank Shah to provide diamonds on credit. Trusting the broker and past transactions, Shah handed over 459 carats of diamonds worth ₹1.92 crore to the Abhangis.

The accused assured Shah of completing the deal within a few days. However, weeks passed without any update. Despite repeated follow-ups, the accused delayed with excuses about showing the diamonds to potential buyers.

When no response came for over a month, Shah visited their BKC office, only to find it closed. Upon inquiring with Limbasia, it was revealed that the accused had not been seen for days. Their mobile phones were switched off, and they had absconded with the diamonds.

Realizing he had been defrauded, Shah approached the BKC police, who registered a case against Kishore and Maulik Abhangi under charges of fraud and misappropriation. Investigations are underway, and the police are actively searching for the accused duo.