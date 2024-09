Mumbai Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, DCM Devendra Fadnavis Attend Ganpati Immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the Ganpati immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty on Tuesday. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan were also present. A video shared by ANI showed the leaders showering flowers on the deity from a stage.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde attends Ganpati Visarjan in Mumbai



Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan were also present with him



Ganpati Bappa, the beloved deity of Maharashtra, is being immersed after a 10-day stay. Mumbai witnessed a massive turnout of devotees as thousands filled the streets for the immersion of Lalbaugcha Raja on the final day of Ganeshotsav.

Visuals from Girgaon Chowpatty showed a vast crowd of devotees accompanying the iconic Ganpati idol to its ceremonial immersion. The Ganesh Chaturthi festival, which began on September 7, concludes today, September 17, with Ganesh Visarjan or Anant Chaturdashi.