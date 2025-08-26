Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: BMC Warns of Blue Button Jellyfish, Stingray Risk During Ganpati Idol Immersions

Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned citizens to be cautious of stingrays and blue button jellyfish along the coastline during Ganpati idol immersions. The civic body, citing inputs from the Fisheries Department, said these marine species are more active between August and October. This increases the risk of stings during the festival. Their stings can cause discomfort to citizens entering the water.

Citizens have been advised not to enter the sea with bare skin. Wearing protective gear such as gumboots is recommended. Lifeguards will be stationed at immersion points to guide devotees and maintain safety. Medical units at the sites will have the required medicines to treat stings. Ambulances have also been deployed for emergencies.

Safety Guidelines

Devotees should not enter the sea bare-bodied.

Gumboots should be worn to protect against stings.

Citizens should follow instructions from lifeguards and the civic authorities at immersion sites.

Medical units at immersion points will have essential medicines for sting-related emergencies.

Children should not be allowed to enter the water.

Notices and announcements at beaches should be followed carefully.

First-Aid Advice

Stingray stings can cause burning or electric shock-like pain. Jellyfish stings can result in severe itching. Citizens are advised to stay calm and immediately visit nearby first-aid centres or hospitals. Tentacles of jellyfish should be carefully removed. Wounds should be washed with clean water. Cold compresses or ice can be applied to the affected area.

The advisory aims to make Ganesh idol immersions safe and smooth amid the large crowds expected at Mumbai’s beaches.