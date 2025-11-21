Mumbai: Ghatkopar School Principal Booked for Assaulting 15-Year-Old Student

The principal of a Ghatkopar-based school has been booked for allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old student on November 13. According to Vakola police, the boy lives in Kurla (West) and studies in Class 10 at a convent school in Santacruz (East). The incident occurred after a Children’s Day celebration, during which a party had been organised for students. After the event, the principal called the boy to his office and demanded that he summon his parents. In his complaint, the boy said the principal accused him of misbehaviour and claimed that the student’s parents often ignored calls to meet him. When the boy explained that his mother was struggling to find an autorickshaw, the principal insisted she walk to the school and kept the student detained until his family arrived.

Police said that following the party, the principal allegedly assaulted the boy inside his office. The student stated that he was slapped around 25 times on his cheek and neck and was also punched in the stomach. When the boy’s father reached the school, the accused allegedly threatened the family, saying they could file a complaint if they wished but he was a lawyer and capable of fighting the case. The principal later told the boy to return with his parents on November 17. When the boy’s mother and cousin met him, he apologised, claiming that he had acted out of sudden anger. However, the family demanded CCTV footage, which clearly showed the assault.

After viewing the footage, the boy approached the police, who then registered an FIR against the principal. The case has been filed under sections 115(2) for voluntarily causing hurt and 351(2) for criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with applicable provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. A Vakola police officer confirmed that the complaint has been formally registered and said investigators are going through the CCTV recordings to verify every detail mentioned by the student. The investigation is currently underway, and further action will be taken based on the evidence collected from the school premises.