Mumbai: Girl Attacks Shopkeeper With Chappal Over Alleged Misbehaviour; Police Investigate After Video Goes Viral (Watch)

A shocking video has gained widespread attention on social media, showing a young girl violently attacking a shopkeeper inside his store, reportedly in response to alleged misconduct by him. The footage has rapidly circulated across multiple platforms, attracting public scrutiny and concern. Mumbai Police acknowledged the viral content and responded via X, urging the individual who uploaded it to provide additional information. Authorities are reportedly looking to verify the context of the incident and gather further evidence to understand the circumstances surrounding this disturbing event, reported Free Press Journal.

The video, shared on Saturday, September 13, by X user Spashtvakta, depicts the intense episode in detail. The clip shows the girl entering the shop holding a chappal, while a woman and a man behind the camera encourage her actions. The woman, believed to be her mother, is heard shouting, “Hit him harder! How dare he do this to my daughter?” Meanwhile, the man instructs the shopkeeper not to resist. The girl continues to strike him repeatedly as another man observes silently. Later, a person directs the shopkeeper to step out and apologize, culminating in the shopkeeper kneeling and touching her feet, reported Free Press Journal.

Responding to the online uproar, Mumbai Police issued a statement through their official X handle, seeking contact with the video uploader. “We have followed you. Please send us your contact number via DM,” the tweet read, signaling law enforcement’s intent to investigate the matter directly. Officials have emphasized that they are examining the clip to ascertain its authenticity and are coordinating to gather further facts regarding the situation. The police response reflects a proactive approach to handling viral content that may involve potential criminal activity, reported Free Press Journal.

हमने आपको फॉलो किया है। कृपया आपका संपर्क क्रमांक हमें डीएम किजिये। — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) September 13, 2025

At present, critical details surrounding the incident remain uncertain. Authorities have not confirmed the precise location or date of the recording, nor is there official information regarding the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) or legal action against the shopkeeper. Public discussions continue to circulate, fueled by the video’s dramatic nature and the involvement of multiple bystanders encouraging the assault. Investigators are likely reviewing the footage carefully to determine accountability and whether further proceedings are warranted in accordance with the law, reported Free Press Journal.