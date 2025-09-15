Marathwada Floods: Dozens Stranded as Heavy Rains Trigger Rescue Operations (Watch Video)

Marathwada faced severe flooding after overnight heavy rains, leaving 44 people trapped in Beed district’s Ashti taluka and five in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Sillod taluka. The torrential downpour caused rivers and irrigation systems to overflow, submerging villages and cutting off access to essential services. The Beed district bore the brunt of the rainfall, severely impacting several rural communities. Authorities have mobilized the Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist with rescue operations. Helicopters have been requested to evacuate those stranded. Footage of aerial rescues has started circulating widely on social media, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Ongoing #FloodRelief Operations at #Beed, #Maharashtra.



Sudden floods marooned villages & stranded families at Beed District within hours.



Army Aviation helicopters from Thar Raptors Brigade of #IndianArmy launched swiftly, pilots braved adverse weather to reach cut-off areas… pic.twitter.com/d8KY5585SA — Southern Command INDIAN ARMY (@IaSouthern) September 15, 2025

In Ashti taluka, villages including Kada, Sobha Nimgaon, Ghata Pimpri, Pimparkhed, and Dhanora have reported major flooding, prompting urgent relief measures. District officials coordinated with the Army and NDRF to ensure timely rescue and support. Meanwhile, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Sillod taluka, five residents of Mouje Deulgaon Bazar remain surrounded by floodwaters. Helicopters from Nashik have been requested to airlift those at risk. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, also the Guardian Minister of Beed, has been actively monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities. The Ambajogai taluka has seen a major breach in the percolation tank at Chinchkhandi, adding to the challenges faced by the rescue teams.

Official meteorological data shows that in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning, Beed recorded the highest rainfall at 37 mm, followed by Dharashiv (28 mm), Parbhani (25 mm), Latur (24 mm), Hingoli (14 mm), Nanded (12 mm), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (5 mm), and Jalna (3 mm). The heavy rains have overwhelmed infrastructure in the region, with roads and farmlands submerged. Local authorities continue to assess the flood-affected areas to prioritize evacuation and relief. Rescue teams, supported by aerial operations, remain on high alert to ensure the safety of all stranded residents as Marathwada grapples with the ongoing deluge.