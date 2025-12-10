Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express Sees Fresh Demand for More Coaches as Overcrowding Peaks

Amid a sharp rise in holiday-season travel, the Mumbai–Goa Vande Bharat Express has come under renewed criticism for operating with an unusually short eight-coach configuration. The compact formation makes it even shorter than a typical Mumbai local train, which commonly runs with 12 or 15 coaches. This limited capacity has intensified demands from commuter groups calling for an immediate expansion of the rake to help tackle heavy crowds and reduce long waiting lists. The premium service, known for its popularity, is increasingly struggling to match the high passenger demand on the busy Mumbai–Konkan–Goa route.

The Vande Bharat service (Train 22229–22230), inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing in June 2023, continues to enjoy strong patronage on the crucial corridor. However, its small size has become a persistent concern for regular travellers. As per a recent Mid-Day report, occupancy data highlights the depth of the pressure. On the journey from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Madgaon, the train is running at an overall occupancy of 101.2%, with Chair Car bookings crossing 101%. The return trip also maintains a strong average occupancy of 88.71%.

Commuter activist Akshay Mahapadi, quoted by Mid-Day, reiterated that the long-standing demand to upgrade the existing eight-coach rake to 16 or even 20 coaches has gone unmet. He stressed that the train plays a vital role for thousands of passengers and has consistently recorded exceptionally high occupancy on the Mumbai–Konkan–Goa stretch. Passenger groups point out that a favourable window for expansion has now opened, as the shifting of maintenance work for two other Vande Bharat trains to the Nanded Division has freed up maintenance capacity in Mumbai.

Advocates suggest that relocating the main maintenance base of the Mumbai–Goa Vande Bharat to Madgaon in Goa could resolve logistical difficulties linked to pit line limitations in Mumbai, making the introduction of a 16 or 20-coach set technically feasible. Officials from Central Railway have reportedly acknowledged the route’s strong demand and expressed willingness to add more coaches. However, they also pointed to a shortage of available rakes, saying they are awaiting a new rake from the Integral Coach Factory in Chennai. With the festive rush of Christmas and New Year approaching, pressure is mounting for an urgent upgrade to ease overcrowding, enhance comfort and accessibility, and boost revenue on one of the region’s most lucrative routes.