Mumbai: Gold Worth Rs 1.43 Crore Seized in Dahisar by Static Surveillance Team

In a significant operation, the Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized 1.95 kg of gold worth approximately ₹1.43 crore during a routine inspection in Dahisar West. This major crackdown took place at Avdhoot Nagar under the jurisdiction of the 153-Dahisar Assembly Constituency, with Returning Officer Sheetal Deshmukh supervising the process. The SST Team No. 9, led by Yatin Dhondekar, conducted the operation as part of its ongoing surveillance efforts to prevent the unauthorized movement of precious metals, unaccounted cash, and other valuable assets in the region.

This vigilance initiative is crucial in ensuring fair elections by preventing the potential misuse of valuables like gold, cash, and liquor, which could be deployed to sway voters. The SST’s firm stance in cracking down on such transactions sends a strong message to those intending to influence the electoral process through illegal means. Authorities have emphasized that strict actions like these will continue to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.