Mumbai: GST Department Woman Officer Duped of ₹59,399 in Instagram Clothing Scam

Cyber fraudsters targeting unsuspecting citizens through attractive social media offers continue to expand their network. In a recent incident, a woman employee of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department was allegedly cheated of ₹59,399 on Instagram under the pretext of selling clothes. Following a complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

According to the police, the victim is employed with the GST department. On the evening of January 1, 2026, while scrolling through Instagram, she came across an advertisement for women’s clothing posted by an account named “Aarti Collection.” Attracted by the offer of three dresses for ₹1,300, she contacted the account through Instagram messages. The accused sent her a QR code, which she scanned to make the payment.

The victim was assured that the dresses would be delivered within two days. However, when the parcel did not arrive within the promised time, she contacted the seller again. The accused then began demanding additional money on various pretexts, including charges for another state and later by sending a fake Amazon bill receipt to gain her trust. She was first asked to pay ₹1,999 and subsequently several more amounts in the name of a refund process.

Later, the accused contacted her via WhatsApp and demanded further transfers citing refund charges. Between January 1 and January 9, 2026, the victim was repeatedly made to transfer money online. In total, the fraudsters siphoned off ₹59,399. Neither were the clothes delivered nor was any refund processed.

Realising that she had been cheated, the victim, on the advice of a friend, first lodged an online complaint on the cyber crime helpline 1930. She later approached the Byculla Police Station and registered an FIR. The police have booked an unknown Instagram account holder and the mobile number involved for cyber fraud and are probing the case further.