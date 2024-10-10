Mumbai: Heartfelt Tribute Video Goes Viral as Garba Dance Halts at NESCO Compound in Goregaon to Mourn Industrialist Ratan Tata

A touching moment surfaces from the NESCO compound in Mumbai's Goregaon on social media as participants of a Garba celebration paused their Garba dance to pay tribute to the late Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, who passed away Wednesday evening (October 9).

The Garba, known for its vibrant celebrations during Navratri, took heart melting turn when dancers and event organizers observed a moment of silence in memory of Ratan Tata. A video capturing this emotional pause has since gone viral, showcasing the collective grief felt by many who gathered to celebrate yet chose to honor Tata’s remarkable legacy instead.

In a heartfelt moment, the Garba celebration was paused to pay tribute to the legendary Ratan Tata, honoring his remarkable legacy. #RatanTataPassedAway#RatanTata#Garba#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/G9qMeFsmtp — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) October 10, 2024

Ratan Tata was not only a titan of industry but also a beloved figure known for his humility and philanthropic efforts. His passing has left a significant void in the fabric of Indian society, prompting tributes from numerous public figures and citizens alike.

As per arrangements made by the Tata Group, Ratan Tata's mortal remains were brought to the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) for public viewing from 10 AM to 4 PM on October 10. Following this, his last rites are scheduled to be conducted with full state honors at Worli Crematorium.

The Maharashtra government declared a day of mourning in honor of Ratan Tata, with flags flown at half-mast across government buildings.