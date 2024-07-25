Mumbai High Tide Timings and Weather Update: Precautions Advised Amid Heavy Rainfall

As Mumbai braces for another day of inclement weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast predicting moderate to heavy rainfall across the city and suburbs, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph are also expected.

According to the latest high tide schedule provided by authorities:

High Tide at 1451 hrs – 4.64 meters

Next High Tide at 0310 hrs on July 26, 2024 – 4.12 meters

Low tide timings are as follows:

Low Tide at 2100 hrs – 1.00 meter

Next Low Tide at 0849 hrs on July 26, 2024 – 1.08 meters

Additionally, the water level in the Mithi River is currently recorded at 2.05 meters.In the past 24 hours, from 0800 hrs on July 24, 2024, to 0800 hrs on July 25, 2024, Mumbai has experienced varying amounts of rainfall across different regions:

Colaba: 44 mm

Santacruz: 90 mm

Worli Seaface: 89 mm

Given these conditions, residents are advised to exercise caution, especially during high tide periods when there may be an increased risk of waterlogging in low-lying areas.