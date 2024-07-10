Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Aaditya Thackeray Calls for Severe Punishment for Mihir Shah, Labels Kaveri Makhwa's Death As Murder

The tragic hit-and-run incident involving a BMW that resulted in the death of Kaveri Makhwa has taken a dramatic turn, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray declaring the act as murder rather than an accident. In a press conference held at the scene of the incident in Malad West, Thackeray, accompanied by local MLA Aslam Shaikh, made a vehement statement. "Mihir Shah should get punishment for being the murderer of Kaveri Nakhwa. I would not say it was an accident, and I would not say it was a hit-and-run case, it was a murder," asserted Thackeray. The incident, which occurred late on the night of July 8, has sparked outrage and grief among the local community.

Watch: On Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray says, " Malad West, MLA Aslam Shaikh and I have come here. Mihir Shah should get punishment who is the murderer of Kaveri Nakhwa, I would not say it was an accident, and I would not say it was a…

Mihir Shah, the accused in the BMW hit-and-run case and son of a Shiv Sena politician, was arrested on Tuesday, July 9, by the Mumbai Police, two days after he allegedly rammed his luxury car into a two-wheeler, killing a woman and injuring her husband. According to the initial investigation, Mihir Shah confessed to being behind the wheel when the incident happened and said he left before his father Rajesh Shah reached the spot. At present, the police have registered a case of Culpable Homicide in this case and at the initial stage the police are not considering imposing charges of drunk and drive in this case.

The footage shows Kaveri Nakhwa being dragged by the BMW car for 1.5 kilometres before the car stopped. Mihir and Bidawat pulled the woman off the bonnet, placed her on the road, and swapped seats. While reversing the car, Bidawat ran over the victim before fleeing. Shiv Sena Eknath Shinde's party on Wednesday removed Worli hit-and-run case accused's father Rajesh Shah from the post of deputy leader of the party. Rajesh Shah, a Shiv Sena politician from adjoining Palghar district, is also an accused in the case and is currently out on bail.