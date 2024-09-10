Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case: Court Rejects Default Bail Application of Worli Accident Accused Mihir Shah

Mumbai's sessions court has turned down the default bail application filed by Mihir Shah, the accused in the notorious Worli hit-and-run case. Shah's defense argued that the police failed to submit a chargesheet within the mandatory 60-day period, which should have granted him bail. However, the Worli police countered this claim by stating that the charges against Shah include culpable homicide, which extends the deadline to 90 days for filing the chargesheet.

Mihir Shah was accused of driving under the influence when he rammed his BMW car into a scooter, leading to the death of Kaveri Nakhawa. Following the accident, Shah fled the scene but was apprehended by Worli police near Virar Fata on July 9. Shah's lawyer filed for default bail, arguing that the chargesheet should have been filed by September 9, and since it wasn't, Shah was entitled to bail. The lawyer also pointed out that since the punishment in this case is less than seven years, default bail should be granted.

However, during the court proceedings, the Worli police strongly opposed Shah's plea. They informed the court that the case was registered under the charges of culpable homicide, which carries a punishment of at least ten years in prison or even life imprisonment. Therefore, under these charges, the police have a 90-day window to file the chargesheet. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court dismissed Mihir Shah's default bail application.

After the accident, Shah initially fled but was later caught. Though his blood test did not show traces of alcohol, Shah admitted to the police that he had consumed alcohol on the night of the incident. The police have recorded statements from the staff at the pub in Juhu where Shah had reportedly been drinking. Additionally, they recorded statements from the staff at a shop in Malad where Shah purchased beer that same day.

Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, a leader from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction). Following the incident, Rajesh Shah was suspended from the party by Eknath Shinde. Mihir had only studied up to the 10th grade and was helping his father in their construction and real estate business in Maharashtra.

On July 7, Mihir Shah's BMW hit a scooter near Atria Mall in Worli, dragging Kaveri Nakhwa for 1.5 kilometers, resulting in her death. Her husband Pradeep Nakhwa was also injured in the accident. Mihir was arrested on July 9. Following the incident, Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, was also arrested but later granted bail. The police have also arrested Mihir's driver, Rajarshi Bidawat, who remains in judicial custody.