Mumbai Hit-and-Run Case : Marathi Actor Jaywant Wadkar Seeks Justice for Niece, Demands Death Penalty for Accused

A gruesome incident took place in Mumbai's Worli amid the ongoing furore over the Porsche car accident in Pune. A speeding BMW car rammed into a couple on a two-wheeler, killing the woman. Mihir Shah, son of Shiv Sena's deputy leader Rajesh Shah, was driving the BMW. Mihir Shah killed Kaveri Nakhwa, the niece of Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar, by recklessly driving the car and failing to stop after the accident. The actor expressed her anger over the incident.

"The accused should not be shown any mercy. A stringent law should be made for such people, and they should be given the harshest punishment," said Jaywant Wadkar while speaking to Maharashtra Times. "Even a simple rat in front of the car makes us stop or try to avoid it. Today, there was a person on the car's bonnet, and the driver ran away. It's very painful." Talking to TV 9, Jaywant Wadkar expressed doubt that Mihir Shah had fled abroad. He said, "His father got bail, and the driver got one day of custody. All the records of the boy are with the government. Where did he go, where did he leave the car? In which bar was he? He came home, kept the Mercedes, and took the BMW. Now he's missing. He must have left the country."

Wadkar further added, "Such people should be publicly shamed. This arrogance and misuse of money should stop. Nothing will change unless rule-breakers are punished severely." Sharing his memories about Kaveri, he said, "She was my true niece. I will miss her so much during Ganapati. She always put in great effort, bringing flowers from Dadar and making Ganpati kanthi."

Details of the Incident

The Nakhwa couple, living in Worli Koliwada, had a business selling fish. Kaveri sold fish in the Koliwada market. Early on Sunday morning, the couple went to the wholesale market at Crawford Market to buy fish. While returning to Worli, their bike was hit by Mihir Shah's car at 5:30 am in front of the Landmark Jeep Showroom on Annie Besant Road.

After the accident, Pradeep Nakhwa fell on the left side of the car's bonnet, while Kaveri was dragged in front of it. Instead of stopping and helping the injured Nakhwa family, Mihir Shah accelerated and drove with Kaveri on the bonnet for two kilometers to the Worli Seaface. After stopping the car, Mihir Shah fled from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, leaving the seriously injured Kaveri on the road. He abandoned the car and driver Rajrishi Bidawat in the Bandra Kalanagar area and absconded.