Mumbai Hit and Run Case: Rajesh Shah, and Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Worli Accident Case

A Metropolitan Magistrate court in Dadar Sewri has sent Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah to judicial custody and his driver, Rajrushi Bidavat, to one day in police custody. They were arrested for aiding Mihir Shah, who was involved in a hit-and-run incident in Worli that resulted in a woman's death, in fleeing from the scene. The car was being driven allegedly by Mihir Shah, son of CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena's leader.

Speaking about the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the law was equal for everyone and no would be spared."The law is equal for all and the government sees every case in the same way. There will be no separate rule for this accident. Everything will be done as per the law." "The police will not shield anyone. The Mumbai accident is unfortunate. I have spoken to the police department to take strict action," he added. The case comes less than two months after the May 19 Porsche accident case in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area. Two IT professionals hailing from Madhya Pradesh were killed after the Porsche, allegedly driven by an inebriated minor driver, rammed into their motorcycle.



