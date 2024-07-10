Mumbai Hit-and Run Case: Rajesh Shah, father of Mihir Shah, Sacked As Shiv Sena Deputy Leader

In a significant move, the Shiv Sena has removed Rajesh Shah from his position as the deputy leader of the party. This decision comes in the wake of the controversial Worli hit-and-run case involving his son, Mihir Shah. The order for his removal was issued by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The incident in question took place in Worli, a bustling area of Mumbai, where Mihir Shah was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident that resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhawa. She was was run over and dragged by the BMW. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena Leader Eknath Shinde has termed the incident "unfortunate" and assured strict action. "Law will take its own course, everyone is equal before law," he has said.The victim's husband, Pradeep, broke down before the media yesterday. "I have two children, what will I do now? These are big people, nobody will do anything, we will suffer," he said.

Aaditya Thackeray of Sena's Uddhav Thackeray faction -- the rival bloc of the Shinde faction -- rushed to the Worli police station yesterday and spoke to the cops. "I will not go into the political leanings of Shah, the accused of the hit-and-run, but I hope the police will act swiftly to catch the accused and bring him to justice. Hopefully, there will be no political refuge by the regime.The Worli hit-and-run comes months after and has striking similarities with the Porsche hit-and-run in Pune that left two 24-year-old engineers dead in February. The minor accused in the Pune crash was speeding a Porsche car after a round of drinking. The teen's father, a prominent realtor, his mother and his grandfather were arrested in the wake of the accident for allegedly attempting to destroy evidence.