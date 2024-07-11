Mumbai Hit and Run: Sanjay Raut Demands Capital Punishment For Mihir Shah in Worli Accident Case

In a passionate address, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has called for swift and decisive action in the aftermath of the recent hit-and-run incident in Worli. Raut's statements reflect the growing public outrage and demand for justice, as he emphasizes the need for expedited legal proceedings and stringent punishment for the accused. "It is a matter of court whether to give custody or not. We will demand a Fast Track of the case. The accused should get the capital punishment," Raut asserted, highlighting the urgency of addressing the case with the seriousness it warrants. The incident has sparked widespread calls for a rigorous judicial response, and Raut's appeal underscores the need for a swift resolution to ensure justice is served.

Raut also criticized the political landscape surrounding incidents of such nature, pointing out the disparity in responses and the political maneuvering involved. "Big compensation is being announced in all the incidents, a politics is going on," he remarked, drawing attention to the perceived politicization of tragic events and the need for a more consistent and fair approach. In a poignant reference to the state government's welfare scheme, Ladli Behna Yojana, Raut questioned the sincerity of the initiative in light of the recent incident. "A Ladli Behna Yojana was brought, was the victim not their sister?" he asked, emphasizing the need for genuine care and protection for all citizens, irrespective of political agendas. Raut also directed his criticism towards the Home Minister, questioning his silence on the matter. "Where is the Home Minister? Why is he silent?" he inquired, urging for accountability and proactive measures from those in positions of power.

Mihir Shah - the main accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run-case - has been sent to police custody till July 16. Shah was arrested Tuesday evening after being on the run for over 72 hours. The police had sought "maximum possible custody" of Mihir Shah, arguing he tried to destroy evidence after the accident and evade arrest by altering his appearance. The woman who was killed has been identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, 45. She was travelling with her husband, Pradip, when the BMW - which Mihir Shah was allegedly driving - lost control and hit the two-wheeler. Horrific details have emerged of the crash, including CCTV footage that indicates Ms Nakhwa was dragged for 1.5 km after the collision before the BMW was stopped.