Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: 42 Patients Undergoing Treatment, Hospital Authorities Provide Update

As many as 42 people involved in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse are still undergoing treatment at the hospital. Of these, 36 patients are undergoing treatment at Rajawadi Hospital and have undergone necessary surgeries. So far, 14 people have died in the accident. The post-mortem work continued throughout the day on Tuesday. Relatives of patients had thronged the hospital since morning.

Also Read | Wadala Tower Collapse: Case Registered against Builders and Contractor

A patient at Rajwadi Hospital, however, has been shifted to the intensive care unit with a serious rib injury. The other five patients have been shifted to KEM Hospital as they will undergo major surgeries, the Rajawadi hospital authorities said.

Most patients had broken bones in their arms and legs. Some patients have suffered head injuries. All these patients have completed treatment and have been treated. Interestingly, one of the patients admitted to Rajwadi Hospital is said to be a woman patient.

One patient has only been placed in intensive care. All other patients are in stable condition. All essential surgeries have been performed. Five patients have been admitted to KEM Hospital. The post-mortem work of the body continued throughout the day at the post-mortem center. The post-mortem department comes under the state government. - Dr. Bharti Rajulwala, Superintendent, Rajawadi Hospital