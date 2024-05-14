Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Who Is Bhavesh Bhinde Owner Of ‘Illegal’ Hoarding That Killed 14 People in Ghatkopar

Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of M/s Ego Media Private Limited and the illegal hoarding that collapsed in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar area on Monday, is currently untraceable, according to the Mumbai Police. The tragic incident has claimed 14 lives so far and left 74 others injured. Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar has assured that stringent legal action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap. The police conducted a search at Bhinde’s residence in Mulund on Monday night, but his phone was found to be switched off. A case has been registered against Bhinde and others at the Pant Nagar police station under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 and 337 (causing grievous hurt and endangering life), and 34 (common intention). As the after-effects of this accident unfold, know all about Bhavesh Bhide, the owner of the hoarding.

The owner of the billboard, Bhavesh Bhide is the Director of Ego Media Pvt Ltd. which is an advertising agency. The company's paid up capital is 20 crores and the firm is operational since the last 7 years and the office is based in Mulund. He has several Instagram reels showing him either at the gym or wearing fashionable shades. The hoarding that fell down was deemed as Asia's largest hoarding. Ego Media boasts itself as the king of central suburbs.

A case has been registered against Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of M/s Ego Media Private Limited and others for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Pant Nagar police station. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a notice to Ego Media Pvt Ltd, demanding the removal of eight other hoardings in the region within 10 days.

The municipal body has also threatened to cancel licenses for any hoardings in the 24 civic wards. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the incident spot late Monday evening and ordered a structural audit of all hoardings in the city. "The hoardings, if found illegal and dangerous, would be removed immediately," he said. "It is a very unfortunate incident. The government will probe it, and the people responsible will face action. I have also asked the BMC commissioner to conduct a structural audit of all the hoardings in the city. Those found illegal and dangerous will be removed," Shinde told reporters. He announced an aid of ₹5 lakh to the kin of each person killed in the hoarding collapse.