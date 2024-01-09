Mumbai: Homeowners Claim Long-Awaited Dwellings After 50 Years in Transit Camp

Mumbai: After a 50-year wait, residents of the Durga Devi Cooperative Housing Society in Sion finally received their rightful homes. 16 of the 36 residents were handed keys to their apartments during a ceremony on Sunday, tears of joy welling up in many eyes.

Last year, 'Lokmat newspaper highlighted the plight of these residents, prompting Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to intervene and urge the government to expedite the process. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also assured prompt action to reunite the residents with their homes. The then regional chief Pandurang Sakpal aided in arranging a meeting between the residents and MHADA in former MHADA chief Vinod Ghosalkar's office. The residents could not get possession due to technical issues in their papers.

Later on, Santosh Shinde, the then regional chief of the Girgaon section met with MP Arvind Sawant regarding the issue. Following these interventions, a meeting was convened under the chairmanship of MHADA Vice President Sanjeev Jayswal. He instructed officials to complete the formalities and hand over the dwellings to the rightful owners.

Sunday's ceremony saw the participation of MP Arvind Sawant, MHADA officials including Joint Commissioner Umesh Wagh and Deputy Commissioner Virag Madavi, and property manager Avdhoot Belnekark, Vishal Birajdar, Umesh Mali and Balasaheb Patil.

"We met MHADA officials and representatives countless times, hoping for our new homes," said Ganesh Shinde, secretary of the Durga Devi Cooperative Housing Society. "Technical issues and other hurdles stalled the process, but 'Lokmat' raised our voice and helped us secure justice."

With Legislative Assembly Speaker Narwekar taking the initiative and 'Lokmat' persistently pursuing the issue, the 50-year-old saga of delayed rehabilitation finally reached a happy conclusion.

Timeline of Events