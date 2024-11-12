Mumbai Horror: 11 Stray Dogs Found Killed and Discarded in Kandivali, Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident in Kandivali West, 11 stray dogs were found killed, stuffed into bags, and discarded in a drain, with three more dogs still unaccounted for. Following a complaint by Pure Animal Lover (PAL), a case has been registered against unidentified individuals.

Rohit Kumar and Rakesh Mukka, local residents and dog lovers from the Sainagar area, noticed the strays they regularly fed had been missing for several days. Concerned, they began searching and discovered bags by the drain containing the dogs, whose legs and necks had been gruesomely cut.

They alerted PAL, which launched a deeper investigation. On Monday, two more bodies were found in the same drain. So far, 14 dogs have disappeared, with 11 bodies recovered. Police have initiated an investigation into this disturbing case.