Mumbai Horror: School Employee Accused of Molesting Minor Girl Inside Washroom

The Goregaon Police in Mumbai have arrested a 40-year-old female staff member of a local school on charges of sexually harassing a four-year-old girl within the school premises. The arrest was carried out on September 16 after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint. According to the police, the incident occurred on September 15 when the girl’s grandmother dropped her off at school. Later that day, the child returned home complaining of pain in her private parts. Following this, her family took her for a medical examination, informed the school authorities, and approached the police to register a case.

Based on the family’s complaint, the Goregaon Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused staffer, who had been working at the school for more than two years, was subsequently taken into custody. Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman allegedly molested the child inside the school’s washroom. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage from various points in the school building is being examined as part of the probe. Meanwhile, three other female support staff members have also been summoned for questioning to assist in the investigation.

In a separate case from West Bengal, a Trinamool Congress panchayat member was arrested on September 17 for allegedly assaulting the acting headmaster of a government school in the South 24 Parganas district. The incident, which took place in Birendra Vidyaniketan at Kakdwip, reportedly stemmed from a disagreement over collecting money for a school trip. Police identified the accused as Tridib Barui, who also serves as the president of the school’s managing committee. A video of Barui attacking the headmaster, Milankanti Pal, in front of students quickly circulated on social media platforms, sparking widespread outrage.

According to the complaint, Barui allegedly grabbed headmaster Pal by the neck and forcefully dragged him during the altercation outside the school office. Witnesses claimed that the confrontation was witnessed by several students and staff, creating panic on the campus. While a video clip of the assault outside the office has gone viral, Pal has alleged that the CCTV footage capturing events inside the office was deliberately removed. Police have taken Barui into custody for further questioning, and the matter has triggered debates over political interference in school administration and the safety of educational staff in the state.