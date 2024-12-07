Mumbai Horror : Wadala Murder Accused Admits to Killing Another Minor

In a chilling development in the Wadala TT area murder case, accused Vipul Shikari has made another shocking confession during police interrogation. Shikari admitted to murdering another 12-year-old boy in January 2024. He revealed that he had disposed of the body of Mohammad Shehzada Ansari near the mangroves close to Bhakti Park. Following this revelation, Shikari led the police to the location where he allegedly dumped the body. The Wadala TT police have since begun gathering evidence at the site. Officials stated that once sufficient evidence is collected, a new case will be registered against Shikari.

IncidentTimeline

On January 14, 2024, complainant Afroz Jahangir Ansari reported her 12-year-old son, Mohammad Shehzada, missing. According to the report, the boy attended school on January 12, 2024, and returned home in the afternoon. However, he left the house again later that day and never came back. The family alleged that someone had lured the boy away.

WhatLedtotheTragedy

As per police sources, the 12-year-old had allegedly stolen some items hidden by Shikari after a theft. During interrogation, Shikari admitted that in a fit of rage, he killed Ansari and dumped his body near the Bhakti Park mangroves.

The police are currently investigating the case further and are working to gather concrete evidence against the accused to ensure justice for the victim’s family.