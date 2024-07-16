Mumbai: Hospital Plot in Oshiwara Fetches Rs 125 Crores in MHADA Auction

An 8,850.25 square meter plot reserved for a hospital in Oshiwara received the highest bid of Rs 125 crores in an e-auction conducted by MHADA's Mumbai Board on Tuesday. The reserve price for the plot was Rs 67.49 crores, and Global Health Ltd.'s Medanta Hospital secured it with the highest bid.

MHADA's Mumbai Board conducted bids for the e-auction of plots reserved for one hospital and four educational purposes across various colonies in Mumbai. The bids were opened on Tuesday, and Medanta Hospital emerged as the winner for the hospital plot.

Additionally, a 1,989.72 square meter plot in Malad Malvani, reserved for educational facilities, was acquired by Pragat Shikshan Sanstha with the highest bid of Rs 11 crores. Similarly, a 2,019.49 square meter plot in Tagore Nagar, Hariyali, reserved for educational facilities, was won with a bid of Rs 12.21 crores. The board had set base prices of Rs 10.66 crores and Rs 11.81 crores for these educational facility plots, respectively.

Furthermore, a 3,010.23 square meter plot in Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli, reserved for a women's polytechnic institution, was acquired by Navchetana Charitable Trust with a bid of Rs 18.05 crores. MHADA had set a base price of Rs 17.75 crores for this plot. Additionally, a 3,360.15 square meter plot in Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli, reserved for educational purposes, was awarded to Radhikabai Meghe Women's Education Institute with a bid of Rs 26 crores, while the board had set a base price of Rs 21.52 crores.