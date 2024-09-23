Mumbai Hotel Fire: Short Circuit Sparks Major Blaze at Bandra's Miya Kebabs Restaurant (Watch Video)

In the early hours of September 23, a fire broke out in a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The blaze erupted at Miya Kebabs, located in the Luis Belle Building, triggering panic in the surrounding area. The Mumbai Fire Brigade received an emergency call around 1:24 AM, prompting a swift response from firefighting teams.

The fire, which reportedly started in the kitchen area of the restaurant, threatened to spread to adjacent properties. However, due to the prompt arrival and effective action by the firefighters, the blaze was brought under control before it could cause significant structural damage or harm to nearby residents. Fortunately, there were no reports of casualties, though the restaurant suffered extensive damage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway. Initial reports suggest that a possible short circuit or kitchen equipment malfunction may have sparked the flames. Residents in the area expressed relief over the swift containment of the fire, as Bandra is a bustling locality with numerous eateries and residential buildings in close proximity.