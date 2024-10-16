Mumbai House Prices Rise 37% in Five Years; 10 Major Cities See Overall Increase of 88%

Houses in ten major cities have seen an average price increase of 88 percent over the past five years, according to a survey of the construction industry. In Mumbai, house prices rose by 37 percent during this period, with the average price per square foot climbing from Rs 25,820 in 2019 to Rs 35,500 in 2024. Interestingly, Mumbai recorded the lowest rate of price increase among these ten cities, while Pune, Navi Mumbai, and Thane experienced more significant price hikes.

Highest Growth in Gurgaon

According to the survey, Gurgaon experienced the highest increase in house prices in the country, with a remarkable rise of 160 percent. The average price per square foot has surged from Rs 7,500 in 2019 to Rs 19,500 in 2024.

Other cities have also seen significant price increases, with Noida rising by 146 percent, Bengaluru by 98 percent, Hyderabad by 81 percent, Chennai by 80 percent, Pune by 73 percent, Navi Mumbai by 69 percent, Kolkata by 68 percent, and Thane by 66 percent. Despite the substantial percentage increases in these cities, an expert analyzing the survey noted that their prices remain significantly lower than those in Mumbai.

Mumbai's land prices have consistently ranked among the highest in the country, driven by its geographical constraints and status as the financial capital. Therefore, even a 10 percent increase in Mumbai's prices translates to a much higher monetary value.