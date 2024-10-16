Mumbai Fire: 3 Killed as Blaze Erupts in 14-Storey Building in Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex

At least three persons were killed after a fire broke out in a 14-storey residential building at the upscale Lokhandwala Complex in Mumbai's Andheri on Wednesday morning, October 16.

As per information provided by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire was not huge, but three residents, including two senior citizens who were injured in the tragedy, were taken to Cooper Hospital. The injured were declared dead on arrival by the hospital. The deceased were identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74) and Pelubeta (42).

Three persons killed after fire breaks out in a building in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex: Civic officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2024

The blaze erupted at around 8 am and was confined to a flat on the 10th floor of the Riya Palace building, located on 4th Cross Road at the Lokhandwala Complex in the Andheri West area.

Update Information.



➡Date & time of incident reported: 16.10.2024 @0805hrs



➡ Time of Update reported: @0833hrs



➡ Incident reported by: MFB



➡ Incident: Fire Level – LI



➡ Address: Riya Palace,Cross Road Number 4, Lokhandwala… pic.twitter.com/dXBQ3YTbJ4 — ANDHERI LOKHANDWALA OSHIWARA CITIZEN'S ASSOCIATION (@AndheriLOCA) October 16, 2024

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Accident: Two Dead After Falling From Overcrowded Trains on Central Line.

"Three persons injured in the fire were rushed to hospital," a fire brigade official told news agency PTI. The blaze was doused at around 9 am, he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.