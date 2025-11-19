Mumbai: Huge Fire Breaks Out at LIG Colony in Kurla West After Gas Pipeline Bursts (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out near Mubarak Complex in Mumbai's Kurla West area on Wednesday afternoon, November 19. The blaze erupted due to a gas pipeline burst near Chandni Bakery in LIG Colony. Mumbai Fire Bridge (MFB) and local police are on the spot and working to extinguish the blaze.

Visuals shared from the spot show huge flames erupting from the gas pipeline. Panic among residents in the area after clouds of smoke emanated from the spot. However, no casualties have been reported in the incident. An investigation into how the blaze erupted will be launched after the cooling operation.

According to Galli News, the gas supply pipeline burst and a sudden fire broke out in it. The fire spread to shops in the area.