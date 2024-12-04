Mumbai: Huge Python Snake Rescued From Mahim Police Station Premisses; Video Goes Viral

A huge python snake was rescued from Mahim police station premises in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, December 3. A video that went viral on social media shocked netizens. The video shows a snake catcher handling the huge Python as cops watched him.

Further, in a video, a man leaves a snake on the ground, and it tries to go back to the police station. Police personnel present on the premises were seen taking the video of the python.

Last month, a huge Indian Rock Python was spotted crossing a road in the Aarey Milk Colony forest area in Goregaon. People in the area recorded video.