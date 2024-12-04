Mumbai: Huge Python Snake Rescued From Mahim Police Station Premisses; Video Goes Viral
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 4, 2024 07:56 AM2024-12-04T07:56:56+5:302024-12-04T07:58:09+5:30
A huge python snake was rescued from Mahim police station premises in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, December 3. A ...
A huge python snake was rescued from Mahim police station premises in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, December 3. A video that went viral on social media shocked netizens. The video shows a snake catcher handling the huge Python as cops watched him.
Further, in a video, a man leaves a snake on the ground, and it tries to go back to the police station. Police personnel present on the premises were seen taking the video of the python.
Python #Snake 🐍 Rescued from #Mahim Police Station in #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/7Fml2Gw7Y6— Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) December 4, 2024
Also Read | Snake Spotted in Goregaon: Viral Video of Huge Rock Python Seen Crossing Road in Aarey Milk Colony.
Last month, a huge Indian Rock Python was spotted crossing a road in the Aarey Milk Colony forest area in Goregaon. People in the area recorded video.Open in app