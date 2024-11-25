Snake Spotted in Goregaon: Viral Video of Huge Rock Python Seen Crossing Road in Aarey Milk Colony

A massive Indian Rock Python was spotted crossing a road in the Aarey Milk Colony forest area in Goregaon East, Mumbai, on Sunday night (November 24). A passerby captured a video of the snake, which has since gone viral on social media.

The video shows a large number of people, including women, gathering on the road in Aarey to watch the enormous snake crawl toward the bushes while crossing the road. It has been reported that the reptile's presence disrupted vehicular traffic. However, local authorities have not officially confirmed whether the python was captured or allowed to return to the wild.

The Indian Rock Python is recognised by its massive size, dark patches, pinkish head, and slow movement. While primarily nocturnal, it is sometimes seen basking or foraging during the day. Although mostly terrestrial, it can climb well and prefers to hide when disturbed. The species is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, underscoring its critical conservation importance.