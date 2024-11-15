UP Snake Mystery: Reptile Bites Man Five Times in Five Days in Saharanpur, Even Attacks Snake Charmer (Watch Video)

In Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, Badgaon area, a young man was bitten by a snake five times over five consecutive days. When a snake charmer was called to capture the snake, it attacked and bit him as well. A video of the bizarre incident has gone viral on social media, leaving the entire village in panic and sparking widespread discussion.

According to the family, Gaurav, son of Charan Singh from Chirau village, has been followed by a snake for the past several days. The reptile first appeared near Gaurav’s house and later bit him thrice while he was in the agriculture field. Alarmed by the repeated attacks, the family called a snake charmer to capture it.

Snake Bites Youth Five Times

The snake charmer successfully caught the snake and identified it as female. He took it to the Hindon River to release it, but the snake bit him before escaping into nearby bushes. The snake charmer self-treated the bite. The following day, while Gaurav was irrigating the fields, the snake reappeared and bit him again. Gaurav's family rushed him to a doctor for treatment and also sought the help of local exorcists.

The repeated snake attacks have left the villagers baffled, and the incident has become a hot topic in the region. Both Gaurav’s family and the villagers remain in a state of fear and confusion, desperate to understand why the snake is targeting him.