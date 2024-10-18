Gujarat Snake Rescue: Man Revives Lifeless Serpent Using CPR, Video Goes Viral

In an extraordinary and heartwarming incident in Vadodara, Gujarat, a local wildlife rescuer, Yash Tadvi, saved a snake's life using cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Tadvi responded to an urgent call about a lifeless snake found in the area. When he arrived, he discovered a non-venomous checkered keelback, approximately a foot long, lying motionless. Despite the snake showing no signs of movement, Tadvi was confident that it could be revived.

Using his knowledge of life-saving techniques, Tadvi gently held the snake's neck, opened its mouth, and began performing CPR. He blew air into the snake’s mouth and persisted with the resuscitation efforts for about three minutes. Although the snake showed no signs of recovery initially, his determination paid off during the third attempt when the snake began to move, indicating it had been successfully revived.

This remarkable incident, captured on video, showcases Tadvi's quick thinking and compassionate efforts. After the snake regained consciousness, it was handed over to the local forest department for further care and rehabilitation.

Vadodara youth & Snake Rescuer Yash Tadvi brings Snake back to life with Mouth-to-Mouth CPR! #vadodarapic.twitter.com/MP1DFHLYst — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) October 16, 2024

Similar acts of animal rescue have occurred in India, such as a notable incident in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh in May 2024, where a police officer performed CPR on a monkey that had collapsed from heat exhaustion. These incidents highlight the increasing awareness and kindness toward wildlife in India, as people go above and beyond to rescue and rehabilitate animals in need.