Mumbai Imposes GRAP-4 Pollution Curbs as AQI Dips in City

Mumbai joined Delhi on the list of cities with air pollution as the economic capital of India reels under the severe category. Now, restrictions under the Graded Response Action plan or GRPA 4 have come into effect from today, December 1, 2025, until the next order.

The city civic body has started imposing restrictions under GRAP 4 after the air quality index (AQI) in several regions crossed 'very poor' and 'severe' thresholds. Areas such as Mazgaon, Deonar, Malad, Borivali East, Chakala-Andheri East, Navy Nagar, Powai, and Mulund are breathing poisonous air.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stopped all construction works across the city. According to an NDTV report, stop-work/shutdown notices have been issued to over 50 under-construction sites in the city. Small industries, including bakeries and marble-cutting units, have been asked to shift to cleaner processes or face action.

The BMC have put out a flying squad to monitor such construction sites in every area to curb pollution and enforce order. The squads comprise with engineers, police personnel and GPS-tracked and are scanning areas for polluting activities.