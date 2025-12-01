Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up to Chilly Morning With Minimum Temperature at 16.6°C; Check AQI

Mumbai recorded 16.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Monday morning, December 1, giving relief to Mumbaikars from sweltering heat and humidity since November 20. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature in the city is expected to be 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 15 degrees Celsius.

IMD's regional observatory in Colaba reported a temperature of 22.0 degrees Celsius, while Santacruz weather centre reported 16.6 degrees Celsius, with no rainfall. On Sunday, the Santacruz weather station recorded a minimum temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius.

AQI in Mumbai

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai stands at 110 today, which falls under the moderate category, according to Sameer app. AQI in Kurla - 101, Powai - 71, Vile Parle West - 110, Borivali East - 94, Worli - 92, Sion - 52, Colaba - 58, Mazagaon - 95, Borivali West - 108.

Meanwhile IMD warned of Cold wave conditions very likely to prevail at a few places in districts of North Madhya Maharashtra. The weather department issued yellow alert for December 1 in several districts, including Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon Nasik, Ghats of Nasik, Ahilyanagar, Pune,Ghats of Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Jalna, and Parbhani.