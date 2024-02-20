Mumbai: Kherwadi Cops Nab Burglar After Coconut Falling From A Tree Foils His Escape

Mumbai: Kherwadi police have managed to nab a thief who entered a house intending to steal, thanks to a coconut that fell from the tree. The incident took place in the Bandra East area and further investigation is underway.

The complainant, Girish Amberkar (50), has a car rental business. He was at home on February 19 on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. Meanwhile, they heard the sound of a coconut falling from the tree at the back of their house and his wife went to get it. When she reached the back, they she an unidentified man climbing up the pipe in their bungalow and trying to enter from behind. She immediately informed her husband about it and Ambedkar informed Nirmal Nagar police stationed near Matoshree bungalow for security. Police rushed to the spot and detained the man, identified as Gajanan Bhosale (33). Bhosale, a resident of Bharatnagar area of Bandra East, was later handed over to Kherwadi police. The police registered a case against Bhosale under relevant sections and took him into custody.