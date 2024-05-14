Mumbai Kidnapping Case: Driver Among Those Arrested for Abducting CA in Kandivali; Ransom Money Spent at Dance Bar

Three suspects have been arrested by Samta Nagar police in connection with the kidnapping of a chartered accountant. The accused were found spending ransom money at a dance bar. Police recovered Rs. 57 lakhs from them and also arrested the complainant's driver.

As per the Samta Nagar Police, the arrested suspects in the case are Sagar Pawar, Mangesh Karande, and Kiran Bhosale. Pawar, who is the chartered accountant's driver, was responsible for transporting him. On the day of the incident, a servant of the complainant also traveled in Pawar's car. The servant disembarked at 90 feet road in Kandivali Thakur Complex, but Pawar failed to lock the door after his departure. Subsequently, when the vehicle stopped, two people forcibly entered the car, brandishing a knife, and abducted the chartered accountant.

In a car, when both intruders demanded a ransom of five crore rupees from the complainant, after negotiations, the accused took sixty lakh rupees and fled. Subsequently, the complainant approached the police station in Samata Nagar to file an FIR in the case. Under the supervision of Senior Inspector Praveen Rane, API Santosh Gangapurkar apprehended the accused in connection with the case. Money was also recovered from them.

A police officer mentioned that the complainant gave 60 lakh rupees to the accused, but thereafter, he started feeling stressed. When the complainant told this incident to their relative, they advised them to file a complaint with the police.

Since filing the FIR, the driver had kept his mobile phone turned off. Sometimes he would turn it on. This raised suspicion with the police, who detained him and extracted his call details, etc. It was then discovered that he had planned the whole thing, and subsequently an FIR was filed against the driver, Pawar, in the case.

According to source, the police seized Rs 57 lakh from the suspect, who then allegedly spent Rs 3 lakh at a bar in Andheri. Consequently, the police were able to recover only Rs 54 lakh.