Mumbai Launches ‘Smart School-Smart Block’ Programme in 217 Municipal Schools

The Smart School-Smart Block programme, aimed at revolutionising education through innovative, technology-enabled methods, was launched on Tuesday in 217 municipal schools across Mumbai. This initiative is a collaboration between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Sampark Foundation. According to BMC commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani, the project represents a significant step forward in the education sector. He stated that it would provide foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) tools to numerous schools. These tools are designed to be highly user-friendly, enabling teachers to integrate them into their lessons effectively and improve student learning experiences.

The programme will directly impact 3,078 students by transforming 273 classrooms into advanced smart learning spaces. It also includes specialised training for 434 teachers in using Sampark Foundation’s innovative teaching materials and pedagogical approaches. To support this transformation, 159 smart TV panels will be installed in schools located in wards such as Chembur, Bhandup, Dadar, Parel, Byculla, Ghatkopar, Borivali, Kurla, and Goregaon. This upgrade is intended to enhance classroom engagement and ensure interactive, visually rich lessons that help improve comprehension. The Sampark Foundation emphasised that the use of modern teaching aids will significantly boost both student participation and learning outcomes.

This project builds upon the Sampark Foundation’s existing five-year Memorandum of Understanding (2023–2028) with the Maharashtra government. Under this collaboration, 13,128 schools in 13 districts have already benefited from the creation of 14,344 smart classrooms, the training of 9,972 teachers, and the distribution of 6,167 LED televisions. The Smart School-Smart Block initiative will further expand these benefits, offering extensive training sessions for teachers, master trainers, and educational administrators. Additionally, district, block, and cluster-level education functionaries will receive orientation sessions to monitor and guide the programme’s progress, ensuring smooth and consistent implementation across all participating schools.

To strengthen the initiative’s impact, the programme will also focus on building a strong community connection. Parents and local stakeholders will be actively involved in supporting the learning process, helping to create a collaborative educational ecosystem. Dedicated staff will be placed at district and block levels to oversee daily operations and troubleshoot challenges. Regular monthly reviews at both district and block levels will assess progress, supported by refresher training programmes and periodic surveys. These measures aim to secure measurable improvements in student learning, ensure sustainable impact in classrooms, and maintain a high quality of teaching through continuous monitoring and support.