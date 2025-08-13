Jolly LLB 3 BTS Video Shows Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Playful On-Set Chemistry (Watch Video)

The much-awaited teaser of Jolly LLB 3 was released yesterday, revealing that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will share the screen as rival “Jolly” characters for the first time. To celebrate the occasion, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets, showing the duo engaged in a lively photoshoot. Their playful camaraderie instantly won the hearts of fans. Akshay shared the clip with the caption, “Felt like sharing the behind the scenes from the madness we call filmmaking. @arshad_warsi #JollyLLB3.” Social media users responded enthusiastically, praising the pairing and expressing eagerness to watch them together on the big screen.

Earlier, the official teaser showcased Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi facing off inside a courtroom, exchanging sharp words and challenges. Veteran actor Saurabh Shukla returns as the witty and authoritative judge, presiding over their heated arguments. Packed with humor, sarcasm, and fast-paced dialogues, the teaser has sparked excitement among audiences. Fans lauded the unique chemistry between the two actors, calling it a “perfect match of talent and comedy.” The visuals promise a lighthearted yet engaging legal drama that blends courtroom tension with the franchise’s trademark quirky humor, raising anticipation for its theatrical release.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, the star-studded cast is expected to include Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Annu Kapoor, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles. The film is being positioned as a grand comeback for the Jolly LLB franchise, which has already delivered two successful installments. With its clever writing, relatable satire, and memorable characters, the series has a strong fan following. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is slated to hit cinemas on September 19, 2025, and is likely to be one of the year’s most anticipated Bollywood releases.