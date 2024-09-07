Mumbai Local Mega Block for Sunday: 10-Hour Block Between Goregaon and Kandivali on Western Line; Check Details for Harbour and Central Train Services for September 8

There will be a major block of 10 hours on the Western line of Mumbai local between Goregaon and Kandivali railway stations from Saturday night, September 7, 2024, until 10 am on Sunday morning, September 8. However, there is a block of 4 hours on the Central line between Masjid Bunder and Kurla stations due to construction from 12.30 am to 4.30 am between interviewing nights on Saturday and Sunday.

In preparation for the construction of a sixth railway line, the Western Railway has announced a significant 10-hour block between Goregaon and Kandivali stations. This block will take place from midnight on September 7 to 10:00 AM on September 8, 2024. The block is expected to impact numerous local train services, with 52 trains cancelled and several others short-terminated.

10-Hour Block Between Goregaon and Kandivali on Western Line

During this period, all Up Slow line trains will operate on the Up Fast line from Borivali to Goregaon, while Down Slow line trains will run on the Down Fast line from Andheri. Down Slow line trains will not stop at Ram Mandir, Malad, and Kandivali stations. Additionally, some Churchgate-Borivali Slow train services will be short-terminated and reversed from Goregaon station.

Passengers traveling on UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains should anticipate delays of approximately 10 to 20 minutes during the block period. The Western Railway has advised commuters to plan their journeys accordingly and stay informed about the changes.

Mumbai Mega Block for September 8, 2024: No Mega Block This Sunday as Central Railway Schedules Night Block on Slow Lines for Maintenance Work.

Central Line Mega Block

In addition to the Western Line block, a 4-hour night block will be implemented on the Central Line between Masjid and Kurla stations from 12:30 AM to 4:30 AM on the intervening nights of September 7 and 8, 2024. During this time, UP and DOWN Slow line services will be diverted to the Fast line, with specific local trains adjusted accordingly.

No Block on September 8 for Central, Harbour and Uran Line in Day Time

The last local train before the block on the DOWN SLOW line will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 PM, while the first local after the block will leave at 4:47 AM. For the UP SLOW line, the last local before the block will depart from Kurla at 11:35 PM, with the first local after the block leaving Thane at 4:42 AM.

As the Ganeshotsav festival begins in Mumbai, the Western Railway is also preparing for an increase in passenger traffic and has announced plans for additional special trains to accommodate the expected surge in travellers.