Mumbai Local Mega Block on June 16, 2024: Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines on Sunday; Check Details

Central Railway's Mumbai Division has announced a scheduled mega block on its suburban sections for Sunday, June 16, 2024, to facilitate essential engineering and maintenance activities. During this period, there will be a block on both Up and Down Fast Lines between Matunga and Mulund Stations, effective from 11:05 AM to 3:05 PM.

As part of the arrangements, Down fast line services departing from CSMT Mumbai will be rerouted to the down slow line at Matunga. These services will make scheduled stops at all stations between Matunga and Mulund, resulting in an anticipated delay of 15 minutes in reaching their respective destinations.

Fast trains from Thane onwards will be further diverted to the down fast line at Mulund.

Up fast line services originating from Thane will be diverted to the up slow line at Mulund, halting at their scheduled stations between Mulund and Matunga, and then diverted back to the up fast line at Matunga station, reaching their destinations with a delay of 15 minutes from the scheduled time.

On Down Slow Line:

The last local before the block will be the Badlapur local departing CSMT at 10:20 AM.

The first local after the block will be the Badlapur local departing CSMT at 3:03 PM.

On Up Slow Line:

The last local before the block will be the Ambernath local reaching CSMT at 11:10 AM.

The first local after the block will be the Kasara local reaching CSMT at 3:59 PM.

Block on Up and Down Harbour Lines between Kurla and Vasai Stations from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM

Down harbor line services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10:34 AM to 3:36 PM for Panvel/Belapur/Vasai and up harbor line services departing Panvel/Belapur/Vasai from 10:16 AM to 3:47 PM towards CSMT Mumbai will be canceled.

Special suburban trains will run on CSMT Mumbai-Kurla and Panvel-Vasai sections during the block period.

Harbor line passengers are allowed to travel between Thane-Vasai/Nerul stations from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM during the block period.

On Down Harbour Line:

The last local before the block will be the Panvel local departing CSMT Mumbai at 10:18 AM.

The first local after the block will be the Panvel local departing CSMT Mumbai at 3:44 PM.

On Up Harbour Line:

The last local for CSMT Mumbai before the block will depart Panvel at 10:05 AM.

The first local for CSMT Mumbai after the block will depart Panvel at 3:45 PM.

These mega blocks are essential for infrastructure maintenance and safety. Passengers are requested to cooperate with the railway administration for any inconvenience caused.