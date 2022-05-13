Mumbai local train: 10,000 passengers travelled on Western Railway without ticket in April

In the month of April, 10,000 passengers traveled without ticket in general bogie of the Western Railway. The Western Railway has appointed a special team to take action against the passengers as the number of free passengers on the local train has increased due to the increasing summer holidays.

In view of the summer season, the Western Railway has decided to take aggressive action against unauthorized passengers and unauthorized ticket brokers to control congestion at the station. In the month of April, action was taken against a total of 3,10,000 non-ticket passengers. A fine of Rs 21.82 crore was recovered from them.

The fine collected in April is the highest in five years. 182 beggars have been evacuated from the station to control the crowd. 99 unauthorized peddlers have been arrested and fines of Rs 5,300 have been recovered from 20 of them. The rest of the passengers have been fined by the court. A total of 217 ticket brokers were arrested in April. According to the Railway Act, a fine of Rs 24,800 has been recovered from them.