Mumbai Local Train Accident: 35-Year-Old Mumbra Man Dies After Falling from Overcrowded Train; 26th Case in Thane-Diva Belt This Year

Mumbai, September 4: A 35-year-old man from the Mumbra area in the Thane District of Maharashtra died after falling off an overcrowded local train on the Central line near Mumbra during rush hours on Monday morning (September 4). The deceased was identified as Zubeir Ahmed.

This is the 26th accident in a passenger suffered a fatal fall in the Thane-Diva section in the last eight months this year. Thane Railway police said that Ahmed boarded a crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) bound train from Mumbra and lost his balance. Accidental cases have been registered.

Ahmed, who runs a footwear manufacturing unit in Byculla, was survived by his wife, who was from Uttar Pradesh and lived in Mumbra's Samrat Nagar area. The Thane-Diva section has witnessed several train-fall accidents, following which daily commuters and locals have been demanding additional shuttle services between Thane and beyond, especially during peak hours.