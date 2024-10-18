Mumbai Local Train Accident: Train Derailed Between Kalyan-Titwala, Express and Local Services Cancelled on Central Railway

Following the CSMT bound local train derailment the express trains and local toward Titwala, Kasara have been cancelled. As the tragic accident many commuters traveling from CSMT to Kalyan, Titwala stations are stuck in train from past hour. This incident occurred at Kalyan railway station when the last coach of a Mumbai-bound local train derailed at around 8:55 PM.

This derailment created confusion among passengers heading to the second platform, affecting both those traveling towards Mumbai and those arriving from other routes. After this incident, track maintenance personnel promptly arrived at the scene to help reposition the derailed coach. Passengers are being updated about the situation through announcements.