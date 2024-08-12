Mumbai Local Train Accident: Man Falls From Overcrowded Train between Kopar and Diva stations near Dombivli

A tragic incident unfolded Monday morning (August 12) on the Central Railway line between Kopar and Diva stations near Dombivli, as a commuter fell from an overcrowded local train around 9:05 am. The victim, 37, identified as Rupesh Pandurang Pendarkar, sustained severe injuries in the fall and has been admitted to a nearby hospital, informed the RPF officials.

The accident occurred on a Badlapur-Thane slow local train during the morning rush hour. An eyewitness, who was traveling on the same train, provided a firsthand account of the incident. "I was also in that train traveling to Thane," the witness stated. "He fell in front of us from the train's forward coach during travel."

Pendarkar was reportedly standing near the door of the packed train when he lost his balance and fell onto the tracks. Fellow passengers alerted the authorities, and the train was briefly halted to allow for immediate assistance.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of overcrowding on Mumbai's suburban rail network, particularly on slower local trains that serve intermediate stations. The Badlapur-Thane route is known for its heavy commuter traffic, especially during peak hours.

Social activist Amol Kendre, speaking to LokmatTimes.com, emphasized the severity of the situation. "Daily 10-15 commuters from Diva-Mumbra-Kalwa fall from overcrowded trains," Kendre stated. Kendre called on both the government and railway administration to take immediate action. "The government and the railway administration should take note of this and start the trains from Diva station to CSMT station as soon as possible," he urged. "We need at least 3 trains from Diva to CSMT in the morning peak hours."

The activist highlighted how the current situation forces many Diva residents to travel to Kalyan just to board trains, wasting time and further congesting services. "This affects everyone - commuters from Kalyan, Dombivli, as well as Diva," Kendre explained.

In response to the ongoing crisis, Kendre has announced plans for a protest on August 16 at Diva station. The demonstration will demand the introduction of Diva-CSMT local train services to address the dangerous overcrowding and improve commuter safety.

Railway authorities have promised to investigate the recent incident thoroughly. However, commuter organizations argue that more comprehensive solutions are needed to prevent future tragedies.